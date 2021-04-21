DSLA Protocol Trading Down 20.5% This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $99.51 million and $1.97 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00067494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.00658598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.01 or 0.08028513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00049332 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

