Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) recently:

4/20/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

4/16/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

4/12/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

4/6/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 22,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -384.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,649,783 shares of company stock valued at $299,142,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

