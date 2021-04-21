Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

