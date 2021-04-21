Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00275186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.37 or 0.01027900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00665638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,287.02 or 0.99810821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

