DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $67.49 million and $1.21 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.14 or 0.00117579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00275645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01027944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00664331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.18 or 0.99542893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,053 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

