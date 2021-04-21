Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. 61,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,323. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.