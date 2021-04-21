Duke Realty (DRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.62-1.68 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.58 to $1.68 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.