Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRE. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE DRE opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 409,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 885,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after purchasing an additional 119,204 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

