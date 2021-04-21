Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 24,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 39,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

DPMLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Dundee Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

