Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Hits $104.91 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $104.91 million and $51.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

