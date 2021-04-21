Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops One Day Volume of $207,020.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $193,253.87 and approximately $207,020.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

