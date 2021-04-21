Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DX opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DX. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

