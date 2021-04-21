E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 287.5% in the third quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 368,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 273,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

