Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 3,654 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,710 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 80,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

