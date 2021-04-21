Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 4,078 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

