Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 8,436 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE SO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

