Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $275.41. 5,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.46. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $276.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.