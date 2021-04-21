Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $455.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

