Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $223.75. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of -60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.