Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.11% of Amdocs worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. 9,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

