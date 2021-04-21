Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,118 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.40. 6,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,176. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $141.73. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

