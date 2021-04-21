Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.12. 63,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $380.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

