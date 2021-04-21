Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 196,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

