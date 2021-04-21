Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

INTC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

