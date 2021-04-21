Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.