Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,211 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

