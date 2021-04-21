Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,722 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $807.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $751.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

