Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 347 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $11.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2,356.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,513. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,364.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,110.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

