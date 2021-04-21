Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 4,864 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,721. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

