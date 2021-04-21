Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 1,066,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

