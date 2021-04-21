Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Easterly Government Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.15 $7.21 million $1.20 17.96

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Property REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20% Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48%

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT beats Easterly Government Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

