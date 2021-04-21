Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 206.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3,191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

