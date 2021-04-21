EasyFi (EASY) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.66 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $13.33 or 0.00024669 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EasyFi

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,810 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

