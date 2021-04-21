easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,192. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.