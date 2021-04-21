easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,192. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

