easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

