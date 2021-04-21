easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EJTTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

