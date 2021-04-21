eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

