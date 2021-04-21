Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.