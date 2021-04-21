Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

