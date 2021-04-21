Eden Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $171,251.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $171,251.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars.

