Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $66.00 at KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Edison International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Edison International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

