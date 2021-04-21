Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.17. 47,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

