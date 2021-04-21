Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $5.39 on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. 139,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

