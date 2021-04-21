Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences traded as high as $93.22 and last traded at $93.10. Approximately 11,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,716,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.63.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

