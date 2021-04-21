Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

