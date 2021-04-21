Einsteinium Hits One Day Volume of $154,554.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $105.13 million and $154,554.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.00478160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,531,498 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.