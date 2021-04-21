El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

