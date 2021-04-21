Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and approximately $76,657.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00063054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00277187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.16 or 0.01025839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.32 or 0.00661040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,629.97 or 1.00224199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

