Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 755,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,689,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

