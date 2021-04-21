Elitium Price Reaches $5.20 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $156.43 million and approximately $217,568.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00009282 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

