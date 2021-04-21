Ellaism (ELLA) Hits Market Cap of $237,219.58

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $237,219.58 and $121.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.30 or 0.04381605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,066,875 coins and its circulating supply is 44,015,543 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

